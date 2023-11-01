Marcy B. Bolster, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Rheumatology, Rheumatoid arthritis, Osteoporosis, Scleroderma/Systemic sclerosis, Raynaud phenomenon
शिक्षा
- Medical School: Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC
- Residency: Eastern Virginia School of Medicine, Norfolk, VA
- Fellowship: Rheumatology, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Rheumatology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- American College of Rheumatology Distinguished Program Director Award, 2019
- Mass General Brigham Outstanding Program Director, 2019
- Chair, Committee on Training and Workforce, American College of Rheumatology, 2012-2015
- Chair, American Board of Internal Medicine Rheumatology Exam Committee (2014-2018)
- Medical Lead, Massachusetts General Hospital Fracture Liaison Service (2016-2021)
- Rheumatology Research Foundation, Clinician Scholar Educator Grant to develop a telerheumatology curriculum for rheumatology fellows in training (2020-2023)
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री