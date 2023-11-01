Donald W. Black, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Psychiatry, Behavioral Addictions, Personality Disorders
शिक्षा
- Medical School: University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT
- Residency: Psychiatry, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA
- Fellowship: Psychiatric Epidemiology, University of Iowa
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- America's Top Doctors (book series): 11th Edition-14th Edition
- Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors (digital guide): 2016-2021
- 2016 Scientific Achievement Award, National Center for Responsible Gambling
- Editor in Chief, Annals of Clinical Psychiatry
- Distinguished Life Fellow, American Psychiatric Association
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री