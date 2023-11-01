James R. Berenson, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- Hematology/Oncology, Multiple Myeloma
शिक्षा
- Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
- Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
प्रमाणपत्र
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- President, Oncotherapeutics
- Over 275 articles in peer-reviewed journals
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री