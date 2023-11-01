मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSDMSD मैन्युअलउपभोक्ता संस्करण
Search icon

James R. Berenson, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Hematology/Oncology, Multiple Myeloma

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

प्रमाणपत्र

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • President, Oncotherapeutics
  • Over 275 articles in peer-reviewed journals

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री