मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
MSDMSD मैन्युअलउपभोक्ता संस्करण
Search icon

Debra Bakerjian, PhD, APRN

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • Long-Term Care, Quality of Care for Older People, Patient Safety, Quality Improvement, Team-based care

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • Master of Science: Nursing, UCSF School of Nursing, San Francisco, CA
  • Doctorate: Nursing, Health Policy and Gerontology, UCSF School of Nursing, San Francisco, CA
  • Fellowship: Claire M. Fagin, Post-Doctoral Fellow
  • Fellowship: Gordon &amp; Betty Moore, Post-Doctoral Fellow

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री