Andrei V. Alexandrov, MD
विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता
- stroke, cerebrovascular ultrasound
शिक्षा
- MD - Moscow Medical Academy
- Neurologist - Institute of Neurology, Moscow, Russian Academy of Medical Sciences
- Vascular Neurology - University of Toronto and University of Texas - Houston Medical School
पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें
- original papers, 3 textbooks, 16 case reports, 167 review articles, editorials, invited publications, and book chapters & over 350 abstracts presented at major scientific meetings and published in refereed journals. Current
- Director, Neurosonology Examination (1998-2018) and President, American Society of Neuroimaging (2019-2021)
- Elected member, American Neurological Association; Neurology Pioneering Award, Society for Vascular and Interventional Neurology; Founding Editor, Brain and Behavior
मैन्युअल चैप्टर और कमेंट्री