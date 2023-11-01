मुख्य सामग्री पर जाएं
Andrei V. Alexandrov, MD

विशेषताएं और विशेषज्ञता

  • stroke, cerebrovascular ultrasound

संबद्धता

शिक्षा

  • MD - Moscow Medical Academy
  • Neurologist - Institute of Neurology, Moscow, Russian Academy of Medical Sciences
  • Vascular Neurology - University of Toronto and University of Texas - Houston Medical School

प्रमाणपत्र

  • RPNI, NVS, RVT

पुरस्कार, उपलब्धियां और प्रकाशन का चयन करें

  • original papers, 3 textbooks, 16 case reports, 167 review articles, editorials, invited publications, and book chapters & over 350 abstracts presented at major scientific meetings and published in refereed journals. Current
  • Director, Neurosonology Examination (1998-2018) and President, American Society of Neuroimaging (2019-2021)
  • Elected member, American Neurological Association; Neurology Pioneering Award, Society for Vascular and Interventional Neurology; Founding Editor, Brain and Behavior

