Adrienne Youdim, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Medical Weight Loss, Nutrition
Études
- Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
- Fellowship: General Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists
- American Board of Obesity Medicine
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Diplomat, National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists
- Diplomat, American Board of Obesity Medicine
- Hungry for More-Stories and Science to Inspire Weight Loss from the Inside Out, Los Angeles, Adrienne Youdim MD-A Medical Corporation, 2021.
- Clinicians Guide to the Treatment of Obesity, New York, Springer, 2015.
- Mechanick JI, Youdim A, Jones DB, et al: Clinical practice guidelines for the perioperative nutritional, metabolic, and nonsurgical support of the bariatric surgery patient: 2013 update. Endocrine Practice 19(2):337-372, 2013.
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires