M. Cristina Victorio, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Pediatric Neurology, Headache
Études
- Medical School: University of the East, Manila, Philippines
- Residency: Pediatrics: Akron Children's Hospital, Akron, OH
- Fellowship: Headache Medicine and Pediatric Neurology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
Certifications
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Pediatric Neurology
- United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties – Headache Medicine
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Fellow, American Headache Society
- Castle Connolly Regional Top Doctors
- Cleveland Magazine Top Docs, 2016, 2017
- Psychosocial and Demographic Characteristics of Children and Adolescents With Headache Presenting for Treatment in a Headache Infusion Center. Headache 59(6):858-868, 2019.
- Headache and Chiari I Malformation in Children and Adolescents. Semin Pediatr Neurol 23(1)35-39, 2016.
- Diagnosis and treatment of idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) in children and adolescents. Curr Neurol Neurosci Rep 13(3):336, 2013.
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires