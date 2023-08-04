skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Philbert Yuan Van, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: General Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
  • Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR

Certifications

  • American Board of Surgery – Surgery
  • American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires