David A. Spain, MD
Spécialités et expertise
Acute Care Surgery
Affiliations
David L. Gregg Professor of Surgery
Department of Surgery, Stanford University
Études
MD - Wayne State University
Certifications
General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care