Margot L. Savoy, MD, MPH
Spécialités et expertise
- Family Medicine, Primary Care, Preventive Medicine
Études
- Medical School: University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD
- Residency: Family Medicine, Crozer Keystone Health System, Chester, PA
- Master of Public Health: University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
- Fellowship: Interdisciplinary Geriatric Education Faculty Development, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Vaccine Science, American Academy of Family Physicians, Leawood, KS
- Fellowship: Health Executive Leadership, The Advisory Board Company, Washington, DC
- Fellowship: Health Information Technology, Office of the Nation Coordinator for HIT, Washington, DC
Certifications
- American Board of Family Medicine
- American Board of Medical Quality
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Fellow, American Academy of Family Physicians
- YMCA Adult Black Achiever, YMCA of Delaware, 2017
- President’s Recognition, Delaware Academy of Family Physicians, , 2015, 2017
- Teaching Award, Christiana Care Health System, 2013, 2014, 2016
- Teaching Award, Thomas Jefferson University, 2013, 2014, 2016
- Teacher of the Year, Delaware Academy of Family Physicians, 2013
- Rising Star Award, Christiana Care Health System, 2011
- Savoy M: “Immunization Recommendations and Guidelines: From Development to CDC Recommendations,” in Vaccine Science and Immunization Guideline, Rockwell P (ed), New York, Springer, 2017.
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires