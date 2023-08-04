skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Thomas M. Ruenger, MD, PhD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Dermatology, Photo dermatology, Dermato-oncology

Études

  • Medical School: Christian Albrechts Faculty of Medicine, University of Kiel, Kiel, Germany
  • Residency: Dermatology and Allergology, University of Wurzburg, Wurzburg, Germany
  • Postdoctoral Fellowship: Molecular Carcinogenesis, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD

Certifications

  • American Board of Allergy
  • American Board of Dermatology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires