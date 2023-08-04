Thomas M. Ruenger, MD, PhD
Spécialités et expertise
- Dermatology, Photo dermatology, Dermato-oncology
Études
- Medical School: Christian Albrechts Faculty of Medicine, University of Kiel, Kiel, Germany
- Residency: Dermatology and Allergology, University of Wurzburg, Wurzburg, Germany
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Molecular Carcinogenesis, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD
Certifications
- American Board of Allergy
- American Board of Dermatology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires