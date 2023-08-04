honeypot link
skip to main content
Professionnels de la santé
Grand public
Le Manuel MSD
Version pour le grand public
SUJETS MÉDICAUX
VIVRE EN BONNE SANTÉ
SYMPTÔMES
URGENCES
RESSOURCES
COMMENTAIRE
À PROPOS DE
SUJETS MÉDICAUX
VIVRE EN BONNE SANTÉ
Familles
/
À propos des Manuels MSD
/
Auteurs
/
thaddeus mason pope
/
Thaddeus Mason Pope, JD, PhD
Spécialités et expertise
health law, bioethics, medical malpractice, advance directives
Affiliations
Professor
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Certifications
HEC-C
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
Fulbright Canada Research Chair in Health Law, Policy and Ethics
Brocher Foundation Researcher
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires
Chapitres
Questions éthiques et juridiques