skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Search icon

Daniel M. Peraza, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Dermatology, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Bullous Diseases

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH

Certifications

  • American Board of Dermatology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • President, New Hampshire Dermatology Society, 2014-2016

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires