Sonia Mehta, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Age-related macular degeneration, Diabetic retinopathy, Retinal vein occlusions, Uveitis, Vitreoretinal surgery
Affiliations
- Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology
- Vitreoretinal Diseases and Surgery Service, Wills Eye Hospital, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Études
- Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
- Internship: General Surgery, University of Pennsylvania-Presbyterian Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Ophthalmology, Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Vitreoretinal Surgery, Emory University, Atlanta, GA
Certifications
- American Board of Ophthalmology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Over 10 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Numerous book chapters on vitreoretinal diseases
- Dr. Samuel and Helen Poplack Award for Outstanding Patient Care, 2007
- Harold G. Scheie Teaching Award for Excellence in Medical Education, 2011
- Emory Eye Center Award for Outstanding Clinical Research, 2012-2013
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires