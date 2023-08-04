skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Zubair Malik, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Gastroenterology, Esophageal Disorders

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Research Presentation, North American Conference of Gastroenterology Fellows, 2016
  • Trainee Research Award, American College of Gastroenterology, 2014
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires