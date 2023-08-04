Zubair Malik, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Gastroenterology, Esophageal Disorders
Études
- Medical School: Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Research Presentation, North American Conference of Gastroenterology Fellows, 2016
- Trainee Research Award, American College of Gastroenterology, 2014
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires