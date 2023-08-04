skip to main content
Le Manuel MSD
Kristle Lee Lynch, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Gastroenterology, Esophageal Disorders

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University, Chicago, IL
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Gastroenterology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Lynch KL, Shin EJ, Canto MI: “The Role of Endoscopic Cryotherapy for Treatment and Palliation,” in Esophageal Cancer and Barrett’s Esophagus, 3rd ed., Sharma P (ed), Oxford, Wiley-Blackwell Publishing, 2015, pp 161-167
  • Lynch KL, Clarke JO: “Esophageal Disease,” in The Johns Hopkins Internal Medicine Board Review, 5th ed, Ashar B, Miller R, Sisson S (eds), Philadelphia, WB Saunders, 2016, pp 212-217
  • Resident Teaching Award, Feinberg School of Medicine, 2011, 2012

