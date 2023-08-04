skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Search icon

Sunny A. Linnebur, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP

Spécialités et expertise

  • Clinical pharmacy services, Geriatric pharmacy

Affiliations

Études

  • Pharmacy School: University of Kansas School of Pharmacy
  • Residency: Pharmacy Practice, Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center
  • Residency: Primary Care Specialty, University of Colorado Denver

Certifications

  • Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Geriatric Pharmacy
  • Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Pharmacotherapy

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Fellow, American College of Clinical Pharmacy
  • Board of Directors for the American Geriatrics Society
  • Expert Panel for the AGS Updated Beers Criteria
  • Active in the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, and the American Pharmacists Association

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires