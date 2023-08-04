skip to main content
Christina C. Lindenmeyer, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Critical Care Hepatology

Affiliations

Études

  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Medical School: Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Foundation Advanced/Transplant Hepatology Fellowship
  • Mentor, AASLD Emerging Liver Scholars Program
  • Cleveland Clinic Education Institute “Bruce Hubbard Stewart Award for Humanistic Medicine”
  • Cleveland Clinic Education Institute “Excellence in Teaching” Award
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

