skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Search icon

Andrea R. Levine, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Critical Care, Pulmonary Medicine, Post-ICU Syndrome

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Masters: Epidemiology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Gold Humanism Honors Society

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires