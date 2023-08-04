Andrea R. Levine, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Critical Care, Pulmonary Medicine, Post-ICU Syndrome
Études
- Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
- Fellowship: Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA
- Masters: Epidemiology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Gold Humanism Honors Society
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires