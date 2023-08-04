Jennie York Law, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Hematology, Medical Oncology
Études
- Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
- Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Medical Oncology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Top Doctor in Hematology, Baltimore magazine, 2019, 2020
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires