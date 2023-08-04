Michael J. Joyce, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Orthopedic Oncology, Complex Reconstructive Surgery
Études
- Medical School: University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville, KY
- Residency: General Surgery, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD
- Residency: Orthopaedic Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Orthopaedic Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Orthopaedic Fracture and Reconstruction, Sunnybrook Hospital, Canada
Certifications
- American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Cleveland Clinic Master Clinician, 2015; Cleveland Clinic Orthopaedic Excellence in Teaching, 1994, 1997, 2004
- Fellow, American Orthopaedic Association; Fellow, American Orthopaedic Association
- America's Top Orthopedists, 2008-2017
- Jeanne Mowe Lifetime Achievement Award, American Association of Tissue Banks, 2006
- Jeanne Mowe Distinguished Service Award, 2005
- Award Recognition Clinical Transplant Surgeon, 2001
- John Carter Orthopaedic Excellence in Teaching Award, 1991
- Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires