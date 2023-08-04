Harry S. Jacob, MD, DHC
Études
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Boston City Hospital
- Fellowship: Hematology, Harvard Medical School
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science
- Honorary Fellow, Royal College in England
- Honorary Doctorate, Medical Sciences (DHC), Hungary
- Past President, American Society of Hematology
- Hundreds of articles in peer-reviewed journals
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires