MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Whitney Jackson, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Gastroenterology

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University, New York, NY

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Over 15 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires