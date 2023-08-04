Bernard J. Hennessy, DDS
Études
- Dental School: University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry, Chicago, IL
- Advanced Training: Fort Hood Advanced Education in General Dentistry (2 year)
Certifications
- American Board of General Dentistry
- Federal Services Board of General Dentistry
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Fellow, American College of Dentists
- Diplomate, American Board of General Dentistry
- Dental Teacher of The Year, Texas A&M College of Dentistry, 2020
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires
Commentaires