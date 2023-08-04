Teodoro Ernesto Figueroa, MD
Études
- Medical School: Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
- Internship: General Surgery, Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation, New Orleans, LA
- Residency: General Surgery, Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation, New Orleans, LA
- Residency: Urology, Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
- Fellowship: Pediatric Urology, Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit, MI
Certifications
- American Board of Urology
- American Board of Urology - Pediatric Urology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Philadelphia Magazine's Top Doctors, 2014-2016
- Delaware Today Magazine, Top Doctors, 2014-2015
- Best Doctors in America. 2011, 2013, 2014
- South Jersey Magazine's Top Children's Physicians, 2014
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires