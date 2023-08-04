skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Teodoro Ernesto Figueroa, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Pediatric Urology

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
  • Internship: General Surgery, Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation, New Orleans, LA
  • Residency: General Surgery, Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation, New Orleans, LA
  • Residency: Urology, Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Urology, Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit, MI

Certifications

  • American Board of Urology
  • American Board of Urology - Pediatric Urology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Philadelphia Magazine's Top Doctors, 2014-2016
  • Delaware Today Magazine, Top Doctors, 2014-2015
  • Best Doctors in America. 2011, 2013, 2014
  • South Jersey Magazine's Top Children's Physicians, 2014
  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

