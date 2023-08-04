skip to main content
MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
William Coryell, MD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Psychiatry, Anxiety and Mood Disorders

Affiliations

Études

  • Medical School: Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine, Augusta, GA
  • Internship: Washington University – Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Washington University, St. Louis, MO

Certifications

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • University of Iowa Regents Award for Faculty Excellence, 2009-2010
  • ISI Highly Cited in Neuroscience, psychology/psychiatry and research
  • Fellow, American College of Neuropsychopharmacology
  • Over 375 referee-journal publications
  • Google Scholar H-Index=118

Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires

Commentaires