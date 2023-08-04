Thomas Cascino, MD, MSc
Spécialités et expertise
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine
Études
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, CA
- Fellowship: Cardiology, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
- Fellowship: Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor, MI
- Medical School: Loyola University of Chicago - Stritch School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires