Herbert L. Bonkovsky, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Gastroenterology, Hepatitis, Liver Disease, Porphyrin and Heme Metabolism
Affiliations
- Professor of Medicine and Molecular Medicine and Translational Science; Director, Laboratory for Liver and Metabolic Disorders
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Professor of Medicine and Molecular Medicine & Translational Science
- Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
Études
- Medical School: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
- Internship: Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
- Residency: Medicine, Cleveland Metropolitan General – Lutheran, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Medicine, Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, NH
- Fellowship: Hepatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
Certifications
- American Board of Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology
- American Board of Internal Medicine, Internal Medicine
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Fellow, American College of Gastroenterology
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Fellow, American Gastroenterological Association
- Fellow, American Association for the Study of Liver DIseases
- Emeritus Member, American Society for Clinical Investigation
- Governor’s Award for Excellence in Clinical Research, 2014
- Selected as one of the Leading Physicians of the World, 2013
- Over 1000 articles in peer-reviewed journals
