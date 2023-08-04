honeypot link
skip to main content
Professionnels de la santé
Grand public
Le Manuel MSD
Version pour le grand public
SUJETS MÉDICAUX
VIVRE EN BONNE SANTÉ
SYMPTÔMES
URGENCES
RESSOURCES
COMMENTAIRE
À PROPOS DE
SUJETS MÉDICAUX
VIVRE EN BONNE SANTÉ
Familles
/
À propos des Manuels MSD
/
Auteurs
/
shilpa n bhupathiraju
/
Shilpa N Bhupathiraju, PhD
Affiliations
Assistant Professor of Medicine and Associate Epidemiologist
Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital
Assistant Professor of Nutrition
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires
Chapitres
Présentation de la nutrition
Dénutrition