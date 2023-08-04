honeypot link
Jaime Belkind-Gerson, MD, MSc
Affiliations
Associate Professor of Pediatrics
University of Colorado
Director of Neurogastroenterology
Children's Hospital Colorado
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires
Chapitres
Problèmes gastro-intestinaux et hépatiques chez le nouveau-né
Malformations congénitales du tube digestif
Troubles gastro-intestinaux chez l’enfant