MSDLe Manuel MSDVersion pour le grand public
Michael Bartel, MD, PhD

Spécialités et expertise

  • Colorectal Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Liver, Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer, Neuroendocrine Tumors, Pancreatic Cancer

Affiliations

  • Gastroenterologist
  • Fairfax, VA

Études

  • Medical School: Ruprecht-Karls University, Heidelberg, Germany
  • Doctoral Candidate and Research Fellow: European Pancreas Center, Heidelberg
  • Postdoctoral Fellowship: Task Group Immunotherapy, University Hospital, Heidelberg
  • Internship: General Surgery, University Hospital, Heidelberg
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL
  • Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Mayo Clinic

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology

Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications

  • Karis Award for Exceptional Performance, Mayo Clinic, 2016
  • American College of Gastroenterology, Presidential Poster Award, 2014
  • Bartel MJ, Puri R, Brahmbhatt B, et al. Endoscopic and surgical management of nonampullary duodenal neoplasms. Surgical endoscopy, 32(6):2859-69, 2018.
  • Bartel MJ, Robertson DJ, Pohl H. Colonoscopy practice for veterans within and outside the Veterans Affairs setting: a matched cohort study. Gastrointest Endosc. 2016 Aug;84(2):272-8.
  • Bartel MJ, Seeger K, Jeffers K, et al.Topical Mitomycin C application in the treatment of refractory benign esophageal strictures in adults and comprehensive literature review. Dig Liver Dis. 2016 Jun 28. pii: S1590-8658(16)30483-2.
  • Chen WC, Bartel M, Kroner T, et al. Double balloon enteroscopy is a safe and effective procedure in removing entrapped foreign objects in the small bowel for up to 3 months. J Laparoendosc Adv Surg Tech A. 2015 May;25(5):392-5.
  • Bhurwal A, Bartel M, Heckman MG, et al. Endoscopic mucosal resection: learning curve for large nonpolypoid colorectal neoplasia. Gastrointest Endosc. 2016 Apr 22. pii: S0016-5107(16)30066-9.
  • Bartel MJ, Asbun H, Stauffer J, Raimondo M. Pancreatic exocrine insufficiency in pancreatic cancer: A review of the literature. Dig Liver Dis. 2015 Dec;47(12):1013-20.

