honeypot link
skip to main content
Professionnels de la santé
Grand public
Le Manuel MSD
Version pour le grand public
SUJETS MÉDICAUX
VIVRE EN BONNE SANTÉ
SYMPTÔMES
URGENCES
RESSOURCES
COMMENTAIRE
À PROPOS DE
SUJETS MÉDICAUX
VIVRE EN BONNE SANTÉ
Familles
/
À propos des Manuels MSD
/
Auteurs
/
lauren a. baldassarre
/
Lauren A. Baldassarre, MD
Affiliations
Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Radiology & Biomedical Imaging
Yale School of Medicine
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires
Chapitres
Tumeurs cardiaques