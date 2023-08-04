Gerald L. Andriole, MD
Spécialités et expertise
- Prostate Cancer, Prostate Disorders
Études
- Medical School: Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: General Surgery, Strong Memorial Hospital, University of Rochester, Rochester, NY
- Residency: Urology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Urologic Oncology, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD
Certifications
- American Board of Urology
Sélectionner les prix, accomplissements et publications
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Director, Urologic Clinical Research Center at Washington University
- Chair, Prostate Cancer Committee of the Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium
- Chair, Prostate Committee of the National Cancer Institute’s Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, and Ovarian Cancer Screening Trial
- Distinguished Clinician Award, Washington University School of Medicine
- American Board of Urology Examination Committee
- Over 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Chapitres des Manuels et commentaires