Zhiwei Zhang, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Nephrology

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Science, Guang Zhou, China
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, St Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY
  • Fellowship: Nephrology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Nephrology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Joseph E. Murray Award from National Kidney Foundation of MA/RI/NH/VT
  • National Research Service Award from NIH/NIDDK
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

