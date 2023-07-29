David R. Steinberg, MD
Especialidades y experiencia
- Orthopaedic Surgery, Hand Disorders
Educación
- Medical School: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Orthopedic Surgery, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Fellowship: Massachusetts General Hospital
- Fellowship: University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey
Certificaciones
- American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery
- American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery – Surgery of the Hand
Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones
- Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- America’s Top Doctors, 2017
- Philadelphia magazine Top Doc, 2017-2020
- South Jersey magazine Top Doc, 2017
Capítulos y comentarios del manual