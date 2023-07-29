skip to main content
MSDManual MsdVersión para público general
Search icon

Stephen D. Silberstein, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Neurology, Headache, Migraine

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Neurology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Neurology, National Hospital for Nervous Diseases, London, England

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Headache Management – Headache Medicine
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Fellow, American Academy of Neurology
  • Fellow, American Headache Society
  • Lifetime Achievement Award, American Headache Society, 2016
  • Co-Director of the national and international Headache Guideline Project
  • Chairman, headache research group of the World Federation of Neurology
  • Senior Editor, 8th Edition of Wolff’s Headache and Other Head Pain; Associate Editor of Cephalalgia and CNSDrugs; and ad hoc reviewer for many top journals
  • Over 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos y comentarios del manual