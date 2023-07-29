skip to main content
MSD Manual
Vaishali Sanchorawala, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Hematology, Medical Oncology, Amyloidosis, Myeloma

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: Seth G.S. Medical College, Bombay, India
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, NJ
  • Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, Boston Medical Center, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Stem Cell Transplant, Boston Medical Center, Boston, MA

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Hematology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Associate Editor, Amyloid: The Journal of Protein-Folding Disorders
  • Senior Editor, American Journal of Blood Research
  • Secretary, International Society of Amyloidosis, 2020-2022
  • More than 185 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos y comentarios del manual

Capítulos