Sean R. Rudnick, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Porphyrias, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: University of Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University Virginia Affiliated Hospitals
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology/Hepatology, University of Virginia
  • Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, University of California - San Francisco

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Pilot study of mitochondrial bioenergetics in subjects with acute porphyrias. Mol Genet Metab 2019 11; 128(3):228-235.
  • Pathogenesis and clinical features of the acute hepatic porphyrias (AHPs). Mol Genet Metab 2019 11; 128(3):213-218.
  • Benefits of prophylactic heme therapy in severe acute intermittent porphyria. Mol Genet Metab 2019 Jun; 19:100450.
  • Peripheral neuropathy and the ceruloplasmin gene. Ann Intern Med 2018 06; 168(12):894-895.
  • Liver transplantation beyond or downstaging within the Milan criteria for hepatocellular carcinoma. Expert Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol 2018 Mar; 12(3):265-275.

Capítulos y comentarios del manual

