skip to main content
MSDManual MsdVersión para público general
Search icon

Michael Rubin, MDCM

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Neurophysiology, Neurology, Neuropathy and Nerve Entrapment • Muscle and Neuromuscular Disease, Nerve Injury and Spinal Injury

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: McGill University Faculty of Medicine, Montreal, Canada
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Royal Victoria Hospital, Montreal, Canada
  • Residency: Neurology, Montreal Neurological Institute, Montreal, Canada
  • Fellowship: Clinical Neurophysiology and Electromyography, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, NY

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology
  • American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine
  • Fellow, Royal College of Physicians of Canada
  • Fellow, American Academy of Neurology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Charles H. Best Medal for Distinguished Service, American Diabetes Association, 1994
  • Fred Plum and Jerome B. Posner Award for Outstanding Dedication to Teaching and Education, 1995-1996
  • Excellence in Teaching Award - Weill Medical College of Cornell University, 2000
  • Excellence in Graduate Staff Teaching and Mentoring Award - Weill Cornell Medical College, Department of Neurology, 2001
  • American Academy of Neurology, AB Baker Section on Education Teacher Recognition Certificate, 2002
  • America's Top Physicians - Consumers' Research Council of America, 2003, 2004, 2010
  • New York Super Doctors, 2011, 2012, 2013; America Registry Vitals Top 10 Doctor Award, 2013
  • Senior author, Netter’s Concise Neuroanatomy, Philadelphia, WB Saunders, 2007

Capítulos y comentarios del manual