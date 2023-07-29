Michael Rubin, MDCM
Especialidades y experiencia
- Neurophysiology, Neurology, Neuropathy and Nerve Entrapment • Muscle and Neuromuscular Disease, Nerve Injury and Spinal Injury
Educación
- Medical School: McGill University Faculty of Medicine, Montreal, Canada
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Royal Victoria Hospital, Montreal, Canada
- Residency: Neurology, Montreal Neurological Institute, Montreal, Canada
- Fellowship: Clinical Neurophysiology and Electromyography, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, NY
Certificaciones
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology
- American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine
- Fellow, Royal College of Physicians of Canada
- Fellow, American Academy of Neurology
Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones
- Charles H. Best Medal for Distinguished Service, American Diabetes Association, 1994
- Fred Plum and Jerome B. Posner Award for Outstanding Dedication to Teaching and Education, 1995-1996
- Excellence in Teaching Award - Weill Medical College of Cornell University, 2000
- Excellence in Graduate Staff Teaching and Mentoring Award - Weill Cornell Medical College, Department of Neurology, 2001
- American Academy of Neurology, AB Baker Section on Education Teacher Recognition Certificate, 2002
- America's Top Physicians - Consumers' Research Council of America, 2003, 2004, 2010
- New York Super Doctors, 2011, 2012, 2013; America Registry Vitals Top 10 Doctor Award, 2013
- Senior author, Netter’s Concise Neuroanatomy, Philadelphia, WB Saunders, 2007
Capítulos y comentarios del manual