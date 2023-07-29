skip to main content
Peter J. Moley, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Injuries and Treatment of the Athletic Hip, Low Back Pain and Treatment, Sports Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: Georgetown University School of Medicine
  • Residency: General Surgery, University of California Davis
  • Residency: Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
  • Fellowship: Spine and Sports Medicine, Hospital for Special Surgery
  • Masters: Physiology, Georgetown University School of Medicine

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
  • American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - Sports Medicine

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • “Hip and Pelvic Overuse Syndromes,” in DeLee and Drez’s Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, 4th ed. Miller M, Thompson S (eds), Philadelphia, WB Saunders, 2014.
  • “Extra-articular Hip Conditions and Sports Injuries,” in Magnetic Resonance Imaging. Joung-Jo K (ed), New York, Springer, 2013.
  • “Iliopsoas,” in Comprehensive Therapeutic Programs for MSK Disorders. Wyss J (ed). New York, Demos Medical Publishing, 2012.

