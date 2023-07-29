Jessica E. McLaughlin, MD
Especialidades y experiencia
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Reproductive Endocrinology, Infertility, Endometriosis
Educación
- Medical School: Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Fellowship: Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, University of Texas Health Science Center
Certificaciones
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones
- Fellow, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Special Resident in Minimally Invasive Gynecology Award, American Academy of Gynecologic Laparoscopists
- Over 14 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Capítulos y comentarios del manual