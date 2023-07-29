skip to main content
MSDManual MsdVersión para público general
Search icon

Jessica E. McLaughlin, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Reproductive Endocrinology, Infertility, Endometriosis

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
  • Fellowship: Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, University of Texas Health Science Center

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Fellow, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Special Resident in Minimally Invasive Gynecology Award, American Academy of Gynecologic Laparoscopists
  • Over 14 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos y comentarios del manual