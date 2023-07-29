Geetha Maddukuri, MD
Especialidades y experiencia
Educación
- Medical School: Guntur Medical College NTR, Guntur, India
- Residency: Internal Medicine, St Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield, MO
- Fellowship: Nephrology, St Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
Certificaciones
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology
Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones
- Best Doctors in St. Louis, St. Louis Magazine, 2019, 2020
- Acute kidney injury in a national cohort of hospitalized US veterans with COVID-19. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol 16(1):14-25, 2021.
- Comparative evaluation of clinical manifestations and risk of death in patients admitted to hospital with covid-19 and seasonal influenza: cohort study. BMJ 371:m4677, 2020.
- Comparative effectiveness of the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor empagliflozin versus other antihyperglycemics on risk of major adverse kidney events. Diabetes Care 43(11):2785-2795, 2020.
- Proton pump inhibitors and the kidney: Implications of current evidence for clinical practice and when and how to deprescribe. Am J Kid Dis 75(4):P497-507, 2020.
- Analysis of the global burden of disease study highlights the global, regional, and national trends of chronic kidney disease epidemiology from 1990 to 2016. Kidney Int 94(3):567-581, 2018.
- Changes in the US burden of chronic kidney disease from 2002 to 2016: An analysis of the global burden of disease study. JAMA Netw Open 1(7):e184412, 2018.
Capítulos y comentarios del manual