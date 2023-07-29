skip to main content
Jane Liesveld, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Leukemias, Myeloproliferative disorders, Myelodysplastic syndromes, Multiple myeloma

Educación

  • Medical School: University of Iowa College of Medicine, Iowa City, IA
  • Internship: University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Oncology, University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Hematology, University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Research Fellowship: Hematology Research Fellowship at University of Rochester Medical Center

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Hematology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation Gordon Forgash Research Award
  • Gilda's Club of Rochester Jacob Gitelman Award
  • Hematology-Oncology Fellowship Teaching Award
  • Lawrence A. Kohn Senior Teaching Fellowship
  • Leukemia Society of America, Clinical Scholar Award
  • Leukemia Society of America Special Fellowship
  • James P. Wilmot Postdoctoral Cancer Research Fellowship
  • Over 170 articles in peer-reviewed journals and over 20 book chapters

