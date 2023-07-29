Magda Lenartowicz, MD
Especialidades y experiencia
- Geriatric Medicine, Preventive Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Care
Educación
- Fellowship: Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz
- Medical School: University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatoon, Canada
- Residency: University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatoon, Canada
- Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
Certificaciones
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine
Capítulos y comentarios del manual