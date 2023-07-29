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Laura Hofmann, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Rice University - Bachelor of Arts
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Doctor of Medicine
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Residency Family Medicine
  • George Washington University - Fellowship Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Certificaciones

  • Family Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Capítulos y comentarios del manual