Laura Hofmann, MD
Especialidades y experiencia
- Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Afiliaciones
- Assistant Professor
- George Washington University
Educación
- Rice University - Bachelor of Arts
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Doctor of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas - Residency Family Medicine
- George Washington University - Fellowship Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Certificaciones
- Family Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine