Joseph D Forrester, MD, MSc

Especialidades y experiencia

  • General Surgery, Critical Care Surgery

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Residency: General Surgery, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
  • Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
  • Master in Science: Infectious Disease, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, England
  • Medical School: University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Surgery - General Surgery
  • American Board of Surgery - Critical Care Medicine

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals, including Surgery, Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, Journal of the American College of Surgeons, JAMA Surgery, Clinical Infectious Diseases
  • President's Award, Chest Wall Injury Society, 2021
  • Best Session Presentation - "Gene Directed Surgery for Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer", Pacific Coast Surgical Association, 2018
  • International Exchange Scholarship - Dublin, Ireland, Resident and Associate Society - American College of Surgeons, 2016
  • Humanism and Excellence in Teaching Award, Gold Foundation, 2016
  • Excellence in International Program Delivery, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2016
  • Director’s Recognition Award, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2015
  • Excellence in Emergency Response Award, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2015

Capítulos y comentarios del manual