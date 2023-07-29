Matthew D. Di Guglielmo, MD, PhD
Especialidades y experiencia
- Pediatrics, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Primary Care and Academic Pediatrics
Educación
- Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Pediatrics, Nemours Children’s Hospital – Delaware, Wilmington, DE
- Doctorate: Molecular Pharmacology and Structural Biology, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
Certificaciones
- American Board of Pediatrics - General Pediatrics
Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones
- Physician Service Excellence Award
- Outstanding Outpatient Preceptor Teaching Award
- Rohde, J, Goyal, N, Slovin, S, Hossain, J, Pachter, L, Di Guglielmo, MD: Association of positional plagiocephaly and developmental delay within a primary care network. Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics 42(2):128-134, 2021.
- Di Guglielmo MD, Perito ER: To juice or not to juice: Fatty liver repercussions for infants. Hepatology 73(2):483-485, 2020.
- Di Guglielmo MD, Franke K, Cox C, Crowgey EL: Whole genome metagenomic analysis of the gut microbiome of differently fed infants identifies differences in microbial composition and functional genes, including an absent CRISPR/Cas9 gene in the formula-fe
- Di Guglielmo MD, Tonb D, He Z, et al: Pilot study measuring the novel satiety hormone, pro-uroguanylin, in adolescents with and without obesity. Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition 66(3):489-495, 2018.
- Di Guglielmo, MD, Perdue, L, Adeyemi, A, van Golen, KL, Corao, DU: Immuno-histochemical staining for Uroguanylin, a satiety hormone, is decreased in intestinal tissue specimens from female adolescents with obesity. Pediatric and Developmental Pathology
- Harrison M, Jones P, Sharif I, Di Guglielmo MD: General pediatrician-staffed behavioral/development access clinic decreases time to evaluation of early childhood developmental disorders. Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics 38(6):353-357,
Capítulos y comentarios del manual