Allison Conn, MD

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Vulvodynia, Vaginismus

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Conn AM, Turrentine MA, Davis BR. Impact of route of anesthesia on estimated blood deficit with dilation and curettage for early pregnancy loss: A retrospective cohort study. J Clin Anesth 2020 Nov; 66:109784

