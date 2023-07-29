Allison Conn, MD
Especialidades y experiencia
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Vulvodynia, Vaginismus
Educación
- Medical School: University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones
- Conn AM, Turrentine MA, Davis BR. Impact of route of anesthesia on estimated blood deficit with dilation and curettage for early pregnancy loss: A retrospective cohort study. J Clin Anesth 2020 Nov; 66:109784
Capítulos y comentarios del manual