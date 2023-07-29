Andrew Calabria, MD
Especialidades y experiencia
Educación
- Medical School: UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Camden, NJ
- Internship: Pediatrics, A.I. duPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, DE
- Residency: Pediatrics, A.I. duPont Hospital for Children
- Fellowship: Pediatric Endocrinology, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
Certificaciones
- American Board of Pediatrics
- American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Endocrinology
Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones
- Pediatric Endocrine Society, Research Fellowship Award, 2010-2011; and The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Outstanding Clinical Fellow Award, 2011
- Top Docs for Kids, Pediatric Endocrinology, South Jersey Magazine, 2013-2015, 2017, 2020
- Gonzalez Ballesteros LF, Ma NS, et al: Unexpected widespread hypophosphatemia and bone disease associated with elemental formula use in infants and children. Bone 97(1): 287-292, 2017.
- Pediatric Endocrine Society--Best Novel Insights paper. "Postprandial hypoglycemia in children after gastric surgery: Clinical characterization and pathophysiology". Hormone Research in Pediatrics. 2016
- Calabria AC, Gallagher PR, Simmons R, et al: Postoperative surveillance and detection of postprandial hypoglycemia after fundoplasty in children. Journal of Pediatrics 159(4):597-601, 2011
- Calabria AC, Li C, Gallagher,PR, et al: The GLP-1 receptor antagonist exendin-(9-39) elevates fasting blood glucose levels in congenital hyperinsulinism due to inactivating mutations in the ATP-sensitive potassium channel. Diabetes 61(10):2585-2591, 201
- Rustico SE, Kelly A, Monk HM, Calabria AC: Calcitriol treatment in metabolic bone disease of prematurity: a preliminary study. Journal of Clinical & Translational Endocrinology 2(1): 14-20, 2015
- Rustico S, Garber S, Calabria AC: Metabolic bone disease of prematurity. Journal of Clinical & Translational Endocrinology 1(3):85-91, 2014
Capítulos y comentarios del manual