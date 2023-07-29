skip to main content
Larry M. Bush, MD, FACP

Especialidades y experiencia

  • Infectious Disease

Afiliaciones

Educación

  • Medical School: Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Pennsylvania Hospital - University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease, Medical College of Pennsylvania and Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

Certificaciones

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Infectious disease

Selección de premios, logros y publicaciones

  • Past President, Palm Beach County Medical Society
  • Drexel University College of Medicine, Dean’s Distinguished Achievement Award
  • Excellence in Medicine Award, Palm Beach County Medical Society
  • Bush, LM, Abrams MH, Beall A, Johnson CC: Index case of fatal inhalation anthrax due to bioterrorism in the United States, N Engl J Med 345:1607-1610, 2001
  • Bush LM, Vazquez-Pertejo MT: Tick borne illness – Lyme disease. Disease-a-Month 64:195-212, 2018

